Hughton salutes Suarez, slams Norwich defending

The Uruguay international became the first man in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks against the same side in Liverpool's 5-1 triumph at Anfield.

Suarez began his rout with a sublime 40-yard lob, before applying a neat finish to Philippe Coutinho's low corner.

The 26-year-old then rocketed home a half-volley before notching a fourth with a free-kick.

Bradley Johnson reduced the arrears, only for Raheem Sterling to round off the victory two minutes from time.

While admitting Suarez had performed exceptionally, Hughton was disappointed with Norwich allowing the striker time on the ball to showcase his talent.

"He's a world-class player and if you afford him that much space and time then he is one person that has the ability to do what he did today," Hughton said.

"I'm more disappointed in the fact we afforded him too much space and time, we gave him the opportunities that he gratefully took and for someone of his ability he will certainly take them,

"The overriding feeling is that we could have done more to stop him having the day he has. Having said that you look at the first goal there aren't many players who can do that, he can."

Hughton was particularly disappointed with Norwich's defending for Suarez's second goal, especially the team's marking from Coutinho's corner.

He added: "It's about how you set your team up, players have responsibilities from set plays and you have to hope they're resilient enough and have enough responsibility and discipline to stay with men.

"At that stage that is the one that probably really hurt us because I think most people will look at the first, and it's one that will continue to be shown, most people will see it as not bad defensive play but brilliant play from Suarez."

The loss leaves Norwich in 16th position, four points above the relegation zone.