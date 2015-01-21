Hull agree Ince compensation fee

Ince moved to the KC Stadium in July after impressing during a loan spell in the Premier League with Crystal Palace last season.

The 22-year-old was out of contract at Bloomfield Road and opted to join Hull as he looked to establish himself as a top-flight player.

Blackpool were entitled to compensation from Hull due to his age and the two clubs have finally agreed a deal without the need of a tribunal.

"A compensation package has been agreed with Blackpool for the signing of Tom Ince without the need of a tribunal," Hull confirmed on their official website.

"Hull City will pay up to £2.3m for the 22-year-old, who signed for the club on a two-year deal in the summer."

Ince has struggled to make an impact for Steve Bruce's side, though, with just nine appearances in all competitions and a loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the current campaign.