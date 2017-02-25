Hull City 1 Burnley 1: Keane on target as 10-man Clarets end dire away run

Michael Keane scored and gave away a penalty as 10-man Burnley ended a run of seven straight away defeats in the Premier League by holding Hull City to a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

In an attritional encounter at the KCOM Stadium, Hull finally made the breakthrough 72 minutes in, Tom Huddlestone squeezing home from the spot after Keane was deemed to have handled in Burnley's area.

But Keane made amends inside four minutes, thumping home from close-range having latched onto Robbie Brady's corner.

Ben Mee and Andre Gray had previously gone close for Sean Dyche's side, while Hull had the better of proceedings on the whole - with Kamil Grosicki particularly threatening to Burnley's typically stubborn back-line.

Ashley Barnes was sent off in stoppage time, too late for Hull to take advantage, as Crystal Palace's win over Middlesbrough leaves Marco Silva's side 19th, with another mammoth clash against struggling champions Leicester City up next.

| 1 (Tom Huddlestone) 1 (Michael Keane) February 25, 2017

This was the first home game in five that Silva had failed to win as Hull boss, but the Tigers enjoyed the better of the chances.

Dieumerci Mbokani headed off-target early on before fashioning a chance for Grosicki, only for the Poland winger to chip his effort over the out-of-position Tom Heaton, and the crossbar.

Harry Maguire went to ground clutching his knee, but the defender returned to the action, although Burnley almost capitalised on Hull's disorientation at the back when Eldin Jakupovic fumbled Mee's header onto the crossbar.

Hull responded in force, Grosicki's curling free-kick just inches away from nestling into the top-left corner before Ahmed Elmohamady headed wide on the stroke of half-time.

Mbokani was agonisingly close to nudging home Huddlestone's cross before Barnes and Gray flashed efforts wide in an increasingly end-to-end affair, with Grosicki curling a fine chance wide one-on-one.

However, Hull finally had their lead with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Keane, under pressure from Maguire, handled from a corner, allowing Huddlestone to step up and convert his first league goal of the season, despite Heaton's best efforts low to his right.

But Keane turned from villain to hero for Burnley immediately, drilling in a superb finish from close-range after he was allowed the freedom of the penalty area from another set-piece.

There was to be more drama. Barnes saw red in stoppage time for a second bookable offence, but there was to be no late winner for Hull, substitute Abel Hernandez thrashing high and wide, as Burnley held firm to secure just a second away point of the season.