Hummels admits RB Leipzig a serious threat for Bayern

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels concedes RB Leipzig should be taken seriously in the race for the Bundesliga title following their fine start to the season.

The newly promoted side remain unbeaten after eight games and climbed to second place in the table following their 3-1 win over Werder Bremen at the weekend, two points behind leaders Bayern.

"RB Leipzig have a squad that could cause us trouble," Hummels was quoted as saying by Sport Bild.

"I definitely expect Leipzig to make the top six at the end of the season."

Thomas Muller, meanwhile, agrees that RB Leipzig should not be underestimated, but feels Borussia Dortmund remain Bayern's main rivals.

"Of course, RB Leipzig should be taken seriously," Muller added.

"The quality and depth of teams is decisive and Leipzig are looking good in this area.

"But I continue to see Dortmund as our biggest rival. They will be challenging us again toward the end of the season."