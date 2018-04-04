Hummels clears the air with reported Bayern target Tuchel

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has revealed that he held clear the air talks with Thomas Tuchel, his boss at former club Borussia Dortmund.

Germany international Hummels and Tuchel were reported to have had a frosty relationship during their solitary season together at Signal Iduna Park in the 2015-16 campaign.

Tuchel emerged as a reported candidate to take over from Jupp Heynckes, who replaced the sacked Carlo Ancelotti in October and has maintained he will only stay at the Allianz Arena until the end of the season.

However, last week Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge seemingly ruled the former Mainz coach out of contention by stating he had signed with another club.

Reports of Bayern's interest in Tuchel had the rumour mill swirling that Hummels could return to Dortmund should Tuchel be appointed at Bayern, but the pair have seemingly called a truce in their stand-off.

Speaking to Bild, Hummels said: "We met during the international break in Dortmund and talked.

"I can say that it was a good conversation."

Hummels was part of the Bayern side that battered Dortmund 6-0 in last weekend's Der Klassiker.