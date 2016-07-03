Hummels hurt by Euros suspension

Germany defender Mats Hummels is "hurting" over the yellow card that will see him miss a Euro 2016 semi-final.

The Bayern Munich man was booked late in regulation time of his side's 6-5 shoot-out victory over Italy, after their clash in Bordeaux on Saturday finished locked at 1-1.

For Hummels, it marked his second yellow of the tournament, ruling him out of Thursday's meeting with either France or Iceland.

"The second yellow card is hurting, to be suspended because of those two situations," the 27-year-old said.

"But my body can rest two or three more days."

A second-half Mesut Ozil goal had put Germany on their way, only for Jerome Boateng to handle in the area and see Leonardo Bonucci convert the penalty.

Manuel Neuer made two saves in the penalty shoot-out and Jonas Hector struck the decisive spot-kick to send Germany through.

Sami Khedira, who came off injured during the first half, lauded his team for their performance.

"What the team showed today is champion like. We completely dominated Italy," the midfielder said.

"Our way definitely hasn't ended."