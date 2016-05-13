Hummels impossible to replace - Tuchel

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel knows the difficulties awaiting him in trying to replace departing captain Mats Hummels.

Hummels, 27, confirmed on Tuesday he was joining Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich ahead of next season.

Tuchel said it would be hard to replace the defender, but believes he can find a suitable solution.

"It's not possible to find a like-for-like replacement for Mats," he told a news conference on Friday.

"Mats' successor will have other strengths. I am sure they will succeed."

Tuchel's men are preparing for their final league game of the season – hosting Cologne on Saturday.

However, he has no plans to rest players ahead of his side's DFB-Pokal final against Bayern on May 21.

While Hummels is leaving, Dortmund have signed highly-rated forward Ousmane Dembele from Rennes on a five-year deal.

Tuchel was predictably thrilled with the signing and hopes the 18-year-old shines in the Bundesliga.

"I'm over the moon with the signing of Dembele and I can't wait to work with him," he said. "We're very excited for his arrival.

"He is a very technically gifted player and a big goal threat. We worked very hard to get him."