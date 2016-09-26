Hummels resumes training ahead of Atletico clash

Bayern Munich have received a boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid, with Mats Hummels returning to training.

The Germany international suffered a knee injury in Bayern's 1-0 Bundesliga win over Hamburg at the weekend and was doubtful for the trip to Spain's capital.

But Bayern have now announced the centre-back has already returned to the training pitch and is ready to take on Atletico.

However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti will still be without defender Holger Badstuber and Brazil winger Douglas Costa at the Vicente Calderon due to injury.

Good news from Säbener Street! is back in team trainingRead more September 26, 2016

Bayern started their Champions League campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Rostov and will be looking to make it two wins from as many games against Atletico.

The Bavarians were eliminated by Diego Simeone's men in the semi-finals of last year's edition of the Champions League.