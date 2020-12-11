Hunt: Billiat has to work on his overall performance

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says forward Khama Billiat has to work on improving his overall performance.

Billiat scored his first goal of the campaign when Amakhosi came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The draw saw the Soweto giants remain in 12th place in the league standings with six points, having only won one of their first six games of the season.

However, Hunt wants his side to 'eradicate' their mistakes as they look to turn their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership.

'Any goal he scores is a great goal, so those ones count,' Hunt said during his virtual press conference after the match.

'But there's a lot to work on, on his overall performance, but he scored, got us the equaliser, so we move on and try and eradicate the mistakes we've made.'

The former Bidvest Wits coach also gave an assessment on the young players in the squad, who are determined to fight for their place in the Amakhosi starting line up but does not want to single out individuals, 'young and old'.

'I'm not gonna separate young and old, they're all players. Blom was man of the match – [he had a] fantastic, great performance, and long may it continue,' he added.

'But we're all in this together – young and old – and it's part of the game. We're certainly going to need everybody, you know, with our situation of not being able to make changes.'