Hunt: Blom is the future

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has labelled Njabulo Blom as 'the future' following his performance against Maritzburg United over the weekend.

Blom came off the bench as Amakhosi came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over the Team of Choice in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys has now been drawn against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the semi-final of the competition.

However, Hunt was impressed with the impact the 20-year-old made since coming on as a second half substitute and suggests that he’ll work with the defender to help him improve his game.

‘I thought in the midfield we were not picking up the second ball. We were not getting close to them, and the youngster Njabulo Blom, I think he is one for the future. I only watched him for a week,’ Hunt told the media.

‘I did not want to start with him today. I thought he’s certainly one for me. He can cover distances. He’s got a great engine, and he can play. He came on [in the second half] and in the first 30 seconds he played that big long ball to [Bernard] Parker and Parker could have scored.

‘He’s got a range of passing. I mean he’s a fullback‚ he’s a midfielder and I think he’s got it.

‘You know it worked [on Sunday], but he is a young player‚ he needs a bit of time and I will give him time. I will work with him and show him a few things‚ and we will see how it goes.’