Hunt: Chiefs squad 'nowhere near' complete

Following a 3-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on the opening day of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt said that he had no excuses but added that his squad is nowhere near what he would like.

The Glamour Boys had an early shot at redemption following their failure to lift the league title last year as Down pipped them on the final day.

Now under Hunt Chiefs would have undoubtedly been targeting a positive start to the season against a Downs side which arrived at FNB Stadium wounded after their shock MTN8 first-round defeat at the hands of Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Brazilians though romped home to an impressive 3-0 win as Peter Shauluile and Kermit Erasmus struck debut goals to set the tone before Itumeleng Khune conceded a late penalty that PSL Footballer of the Season Themba Zwane slotted home.

And Hunt admits that his side is far from where he wants them to be after conceding what he considered sloppy goals during lapses of concentration.

"Obviously not the result we envisioned but out of the three goals, one is a penalty, one is from a corner and one from open-play. The scoreline doesn't read well but I thought we created a good couple of chances ourselves," Hunt said.

"We didn't take them but we can't be conceding goals like that, something I said from day one and something that needs to be sorted out, to try to work with the players we've got the best we can.

"There are no excuses, we are nowhere near [where I want the squad to be] but in saying that you can't... there's a lot of things I can't say but obviously [it's] not right for the media.

"There's a lot of things I want to work on. I wasn't happy last week, the result yes but [not the performance]..."