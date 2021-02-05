Hunt promotes another youngster to Chiefs first team

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has confirmed that youngster Sabelo Radebe has been brought into the first team as the coach continues to find solutions to combat the club's transfer ban.

Chiefs’ much reported on transfer ban has saw them unable to improve their squad over the last two transfer windows.

This has seen the Soweto giants miss out on several players in the market, as their rivals were able to strengthen and improve their squads.

Hunt has looked to the youth at Naturena to help solve his problems with the likes of Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, 20, Njabulo Blom, 20, Darrel Matsheke, Lebohang Lesako and Happy Mashiane, 22 all being given a run in the team.

Now the experienced coach has promoted 21-year-old midfielder Sabelo Radebe as the third youth academy graduate for this season after Matsheke and Lesako.

"I brought a guy up from the Diski team last week, well he's been here for two weeks now. I saw him play once and said, 'He's got to come to the first team,'" revealed Hunt ahead of this weekend's Nedbank Cup fixture against Richards Bay FC.

"I played him yesterday in a little friendly game, and he was outstanding. He's another [youngster coming through], so hopefully I'm going to register him and we might put him in the team for the weekend.

"So, ja, he's another one that's come through and we've got quite a few at the moment. His nickname is 'Bibo'. If he can play half as well as the Bibo [Thandani Ntshumayelo] I had at SuperSport, who I gave a chance to..."