Hunt rues big mistakes from big players as Chiefs draw with Leopards

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt was left fuming after comical errors at the back gave Black Leopards a 2-0 lead before they clawed back to earn a draw.

The Soweto giants had to dig deep as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Lidoda Duvha at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Leopards were handed the perfect start as goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune inexplicably duffed his clearance, with the ball going straight to his former Chiefs teammate, Ovidy Karuru, who had an open goal at his mercy as he smashed his side into the lead.

Karuru, who was making his debut for Lidoda Duvha, then doubled his side's lead when he scored with a free header after the Amakhosi defence failed to track his run in the box.

'We gave them a start. Let's be honest. We gave them a start. Unbelievable errors,' Hunt told SuperSport TV. 'There's not much I want to say, but you can't give a start like that.

'Mistakes, big mistakes from big players, so you don't expect that, but it's been happening since I've been here.

'You got to get through it and stick together and get through this.'

Hunt made two changes prior to the start of the second half, introducing strikers Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker, with Leopards having dominated the first half.

'Disappointing. I thought there were a lot of opportunities in the second half. I mean, last play of the game, [Siphelele] Ntshangase, trying to flick it, just had to play it simple and we would have scored,' Hunt added. 'So, yeah, disappointed, but we gave them a start.

'What we've been doing all season. Certainly an area of the team that we work on on a daily basis but basic things like that we can't have.'

Chiefs are now winless in their last four league matches and placed 12th in the PSL standings – two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Amakhosi are next in action when they face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, 15 December.