Hunt: The final ball let us down

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt felt his side had the better opportunities during their goalless draw against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

The Soweto giants saw their three game winning streak come to an end after sharing the spoils with Stellies in the DStv Premiership.

However, Hunt was disappointed with the result as he felt his side should have walked away with all three points if they put away the numerous chances they created in the final third.

'We had some great chances. They also had one or two but I think we had better chances. I thought our final ball let us down, when we got around the side that final ball,' Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

'Especially in the first half we had three or four great chances. Away from home, we battled away but we could have lost it. They had two great chances in the second half, they should have scored to be fair. Overall, I thought we had the better opportunities. We played some good stuff at times. But just the final ball.

'All in all, it wasn't a great performance. It was a battling performance, but we move on.'

Hunt went on to explain the reason behind bring on the likes of Leonardo Castro, Reeve Frosler, Kearyn Baccus and Njabulo Blom.

'We wanted to win the game. We could have lost it as well. You've got to be brave. And sometimes that can hurt you, when we opened up on a bit,' he added.

'All in all, you got to say we're moving forward, we're coming up.

'Our away record's good, much better than our away record, that's for sure.'