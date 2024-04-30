Arsenal poised for first summer signing, with contract offered to star midfielder: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are moving quickly to get their business underway – before the season has even finished

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the Gunners' Premier League game at Wolves in April 2024.
Mikel Arteta is doing business early (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are moving to tie up their first summer business ahead of a busy summer, with one star poised to pen a deal.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League at current, with Manchester City following close behind – though the champions do have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side have been impressive since the turn of the year, dropping just four points with a settled side that has seen little rotation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.