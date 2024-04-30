Arsenal poised for first summer signing, with contract offered to star midfielder: report

Arsenal are moving to tie up their first summer business ahead of a busy summer, with one star poised to pen a deal.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League at current, with Manchester City following close behind – though the champions do have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side have been impressive since the turn of the year, dropping just four points with a settled side that has seen little rotation.

But while Thomas Partey has returned to Arsenal of late, the need for a constant partner for £105 million record signing Declan Rice still persists – and the north Londoners are set to make an offer for one star that should clear up some uncertainty.

Declan Rice is in search of a partner alongside him (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed that Italian midfielder Jorginho has been offered an extension to his current deal at Arsenal.

“Existing terms run until June with [an] option for another year, but [a] fresh deal rewards [the 32-year-old's] importance,” the highly-respected journalist posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jorginho has been a figure who has started in the biggest games for Arteta this season, with Partey struggling to remain fit. The Ghanaian may well be sold this summer, with Arsenal expected to land another central midfielder.

Jorginho has been a key figure for Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a sensible move that ensures that the transition to a new midfield is a smooth one. Arsenal perhaps made a mistake by not replacing Granit Xhaka directly last season, instead, persisting with Kai Havertz in midfield. Arteta has since used the German up front to spectacular results.

Jorginho's presence therefore enables the Basque boss to bring in a new, long-term partner for Rice, while keeping around the former Chelsea star as an experienced squad option.

