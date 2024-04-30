Liverpool facing crucial Mohamed Salah decision: The options available to the Reds this summer

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Liverpool will have a big call to make in the summer on Mohamed Salah, despite suggesting they expect him to stay

Mohamed Salah looks dejected during Liverpool's 3-1 win at Wolves in the Premier League in September 2023.

Liverpool need to find an eventual successor to Mohamed Salah

 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool face a tricky Mohamed Salah conundrum they'll have to overcome this summer, with the future of the Egyptian forward currently unclear.

Though Salah's recent form has come under particular scrutiny in recent weeks and months, his return of 24 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season still highlights his importance to the Merseysiders. Sure, it's not quite the lofty heights he has previously managed to hit, but it's still pretty damn good. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 