Liverpool facing crucial Mohamed Salah decision: The options available to the Reds this summer

Liverpool face a tricky Mohamed Salah conundrum they'll have to overcome this summer, with the future of the Egyptian forward currently unclear.

Though Salah's recent form has come under particular scrutiny in recent weeks and months, his return of 24 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season still highlights his importance to the Merseysiders. Sure, it's not quite the lofty heights he has previously managed to hit, but it's still pretty damn good.

But while The Athletic reported on Monday that Liverpool wanted to keep Salah for at least another year, there's no guarantee that desire will come to fruition. Indeed, there are plenty more factors to consider, largely centred around the fact his contract will expire in a little over a year's time.

As FourFourTwo delve into below, Liverpool have plenty of options available to them as they look set to make a crucial decision on Mohamed Salah this summer.

Liverpool's options on the future of Mohamed Salah

1. Do nothing

Salah will be 33 by the time his contract expires in the summer of 2025, and how he'll be performing in a year's time is anyone's guess. There'll be a new manager in charge of the club who will have their own ideas on what the squad should look like, and the hierarchy could wait to see how Salah fits into those ideas before making a conclusion on his future.

While this would mean kicking the can further down the road and making a decision at a later date, it certainly wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. A lot can change in the space of a few months, let alone a year, and committing to a decision at this stage has the potential to create problems later down the road.

Of course, that means there is a risk of losing him for free, but if he's underperforming is that such an issue? On the other hand, if he's rediscovered his form of recent years, putting in mesmeric Anfield displays and clearly enjoying his football again, then would he really opt to leave on his own volition? Taking time seems the best bet at this stage.

2. Sell him

When Al-Ittihad offered £150m for Salah last summer, it seemed unfathomable to anyone at Liverpool that they'd let him leave, regardless of the fee. However, if a Saudi Pro League side - the most likely destination - were to make a similar bid this transfer window, it'd take a strong will to turn that down once more.

While the Reds likely won't receive such a lucrative offer, due to the length of time left on Salah's contract, this summer could actually present a great opportunity to refresh the squad.

If sold early enough, Liverpool would have plenty of time and money to find his replacement, while also financing other areas of the squad. And it wouldn't be the first time FSG have sold a star player to improve the team's chances: when selling Philippe Coutinho in 2018, it seemed a crazy decision that would negatively affect the club's chances.

However, the Brazilian's sale helped Liverpool sign Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson in the next two transfer windows, propelling Klopp's side into a new level of success. Salah's sale could have a similar impact, whether Reds fans would like to admit it or not.

3. Offer a new contract on reduced terms

Quite simply, Salah's wages are astronomical compared to the rest of the Liverpool squad. According to Spotrac, he earns £350,000 per week as part of the new contract he signed in 2022 - £130,000 per week more than what Liverpool's second-best earner Virgil Van Dijk pockets.

Offering him a contract on reduced terms, therefore, seems a logical move for the club, especially when considering that he'll turn 33 by the time his current deal is set to expire, too.

Plus, Liverpool would also risk having to bring wages more closely aligned with the Egyptian if the terms in a potential new deal aren't reduced. Both Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts are up for renewal in a year's time, and they might look to squeeze more money out of their respective deals at the club in order to more closely match Salah. Either that, or the Reds could wave goodbye to the duo next summer.

Plenty of sides have moved to restructure in recent years to great effect, too, most notably in the case of Arsenal. Mikel Arteta managed to get high-earners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil out of the club, bringing in younger, hungrier players are considerably reduced contracts, which is now starting to bear fruit now.

4. Offer a new contract meeting Salah's demands

As previously mentioned, this would seem an unlikely decision for Liverpool to take, especially with the contracts of other high-profile players coming up for renewal. However, if they're serious about not wanting to lose Salah, then the Reds could simply opt to tie their star player down to a lengthier deal at a similar cost.

After all, 32 - the age Salah turns in June - is no longer an age where players start to decline as rapidly in days gone by, with sport science so well-developed that players are enjoying successful careers deep into their 30s. Salah is a consumate professional who clearly looks after every aspect of his career as efficiently as possible, suggesting he might continue to still perform at the top level for years to come.

What's more, it's a lot easier said than done to replace Salah and his influence on the team, especially when they don't have any player of similar ilk to the 31-year-old already at Anfield. With Jurgen Klopp leaving in the summer, creating a more seamless transition at the club could rely on keeping players as integral to the dressing room as Salah.