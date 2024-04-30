Thiago Silva tipped to make sensational Chelsea return, with manager odds shortened

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could make a sensational return to Stamford Bridge – soon after announcing his departure.

The former Paris St. Germain and AC Milan star took to social media to announce he would leave Chelsea at the end of this season after four years. Arriving as a 35-year-old, the Brazilian played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League success in 2021 and leaves the club a cult hero.

An emotional Silva told supporters of his decision in a video, saying: "Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

Silva quickly became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge. (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

"My sons play for Chelsea so it's a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family - literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn't mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But…it's an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

Thiago Silva hints at Chelsea return

Silva's intent to "keep the door open" has quickly been picked up by bookmakers, who have slashed the odds on the 39-year-old to return to Stamford Bridge in a coaching role.

As per BonusCodeBets, Silva is now just 7/1 to become a first-team coach, while the odds of him becoming Chelsea manager in the future are down at just 10/1!

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silva has played under five different managers during his four years at the club after signing under Frank Lampard.

With Mauricio Pochettino's future looking increasingly uncertain this summer, Silva's chances of an immediate return aren't as unlikely as it may first appear.

