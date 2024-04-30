Thiago Silva tipped to make sensational Chelsea return, with manager odds shortened

By James Ridge
published

Chelsea star Thiago Silva could make a remarkable return soon after announcing his departure

Chelsea star Thiago Silva after his sides 4-1 win during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 06, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva could make a sensational return to Stamford Bridge – soon after announcing his departure.

The former Paris St. Germain and AC Milan star took to social media to announce he would leave Chelsea at the end of this season after four years. Arriving as a 35-year-old, the Brazilian played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League success in 2021 and leaves the club a cult hero.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.