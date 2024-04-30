Manchester United poised to make €200 million in transfer fees this summer

Manchester United's failure to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League competition could have major circumstances on incoming owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's squad planning.

Erik ten Hag's side have fallen short of their achievements last season, in which a third-placed league finish and a Carabao Cup triumph completed a successful debut campaign for the Dutchman.

Having failed to trouble the top five all season, and now at risk of dropping further than their current sixth spot, the Red Devils find themselves at a crossroads ahead of the next campaign.

Erik ten Hag has failed to hit the impressive heights of last season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pressure continues to mount on ten Hag ahead of what is sure to be a transformative summer for United under Ratcliffe.

The arrivals of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox suggest a complete overhaul of the on-field operation at Old Trafford, with the latter already said to be evaluating ten Hag in the final weeks of the campaign.

However, new reports suggest ten Hag may not be the only man with his head on the chopping block before the new campaign begins.

Manchester United's summer clear out

According to the Telegraph, all but three Manchester United players have been deemed 'sellable' by the club in an attempt to raise lost funds from their unsuccessful attempt at Champions League qualification.

The report states that only Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are untouchable this summer, meaning big names such as Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes are all, technically, up for grabs.

Rashford himself has had a tumultuous season drawing speculation he may look for the exit door this season, while high-earners Varane and Casemiro are both believed to be targets for teams in Saudi Arabia.

Raphael Varane has struggled to match his imperious Real Madrid form since moving to Manchester (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Transfermarkt, United's most valuable assets, not including the three 'untouchables', are Bruno Fernandes (€70 million), Marcus Rashford (€60 million) and Lisandro Martinez (€45 million), although actual fees are likely to vary.

Taking away the values of the three unavailable players, United's squad is believed to be worth just short of €600 million, meaning a realistic summer window could see them net over €200 million in sales.

