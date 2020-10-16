Hunt: The league is weaker following Mosimane's departure

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says that Pitso Mosimane’s departure from the PSL has left the league weaker.

Mosimane won a domestic treble to see out his 7 years of dominance with Mamelodi Sundowns before signing a deal with Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chiefs first game of the season against Maritzburg United in the MTN8 Hunt admitted that he will miss his battles with Mosimane when asked if the league is weaker after his departure.

“I think‚ certainly from my perspective‚ yes‚ we’ve had some great battles in terms of football battles,” said Hunt.

“I think the league is weaker because you’re losing the fantastic expertise of a fantastic coach who’s done a good job. So I think the league is certainly‚ for me‚ weaker.

“It doesn’t mean that Sundowns are weaker. They’ve certainly strengthened their technical department – they’ve got guys who know.

“And obviously their most important thing is they have the squad of players who can play all different formats‚ different ways‚ different competitions.

“It’s a fantastic club. Kaizer Chiefs have been knocked off a bit and we need to get back‚ certainly up there and challenging and trying to be as competitive as them‚ and I think we can.

“That might take a bit of adjusting and some time. Chiefs were so close last year. You can’t say they gave it away. It certainly was a real fight to the end. But yes‚ certainly the league is weaker and not better off by him leaving‚ that’s for sure.

“He’s gone to a great opportunity and I wished him well‚ and sent him a message. Great challenge. And a club of our size at Chiefs‚ we’ve got to be competing on those fronts.

“I’ve played against Al Ahly many times with an inferior squad than they had‚ and we did very well. And I think with a club of our size and support base‚ we can do well on that front too.”