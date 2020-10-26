Hunt: We focused on the next opposition

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is putting their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns behind them and focusing on their upcoming DStv Premiership clash against Chippa United.

The Glamour Boys fell to a 3-0 defeat in their opening DStv Premiership clash against Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday through goals from Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane.

However, Hunt has been studying Chippa's first game and expect a different challenge to their encounter against Sundowns.

'We created some good opportunities which we should have buried,' Hunt told his club's official website. 'Their goalkeeper made some good saves. In some instances, we lacked the final ball and took wrong options.

'We committed crucial mistakes against a quality side. They were a stronger opposition.

'The youngsters gave us something. Obviously, with more game intelligence we will improve. It is not the results we were looking for but now we have to focus on the next opposition.

'I watched Chippa in their match on Saturday night. Chippa is totally a different side compared to Sundowns. They will be a different challenge. To me, there is no first game. I read a lot from any game. We have lots of work to do going forward. But don’t forget we played against the best team in the league in Sundowns.'

Kaizer Chiefs will now travel to Port Elizabeth to face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday night, with kick-off set for7:30pm.