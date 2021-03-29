Hunt: We need to turn the draws into victories

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his top priority is to rediscover their form by turning their draws into victories as they look to climb up the DStv Premiership standings.

The Soweto giants currently sit ninth in the DStv Premiership standings with 23 points after 19 games, having won five, drawn eight and conceded six defeats so far this season.

However, Amakhosi will have a chance to turn their fortunes around when the league resumes following their 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Orlando Pirates before the Fifa international break.

Hunt believes his side can turn their form around but has warned his side not to get complacent as they have a few tough games ahead in their league schedule.

'It's got to be [the minimum target], that's got to be a given. We've got to get there. It's going to be a big ask but once we get this [busy] program out the way and everything around, we can obviously try and focus,' Hunt told reporters.

'But we've got some big games coming up against people around and beneath us [on the log], and we've got a bit of a run going now – a couple of games unbeaten, which is the most important thing. But we need to turn the draws into victories.'

Kaizer Chiefs will return to DStv Premiership action when they welcome Stellenbosch FC to the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, 6 Apr, with kick off set for 5pm.