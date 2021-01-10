Hunt: We've got to be tougher, bigger, stronger

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says they can’t make excuse for their defeat to Maritzburg United on Saturday.

The Soweto giants extended their winless run in the DStv Premiership to seven games following their 2-0 defeat to the Team of Choice at the FNB Stadium.

The defeat sees Amakhosi drop down to 24th place with seven points, while Maritzburg moved up to 12th place on the log with eight points after 10 matches.

Hunt was disappointed with the result and felt his side lacked a bit of energy in certain areas.

‘Disappointed with the result. I think they had two chances and they scored. But that's football. That's what's happening with us. I thought we had a lot of the play but obviously a little bit of lack of energy in the areas,’ Hunt told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘And obviously only having two central midfielders available so we couldn't change much. But it is what it is.’

He added: ‘They gave a big effort on Tuesday. We couldn't change it because we didn't have anything else. But we can't make excuses. Everyone's in the same boat with Covid. We've got to be tougher, bigger, stronger. I thought for both goals we were a little bit weak. Is it really a 2-0 nil game? But it's 2-0. That's what it is.

‘The second one's a throw-in. The ball's bouncing in the box and he's controlled it. The ball should never be bouncing in the box. Not at this level. And the seonnd one, it's been cleared and the ball's been played back into the ruck. You've got to defend those situations better.

‘We've got a lot of games. We're getting more and more depleted so we've got to be very careful.’