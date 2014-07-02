Huntelaar cools talk of Liverpool switch

The Netherlands international, currently featuring at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, has been linked with the Anfield club in recent days amid reports striker Luis Suarez could leave for Barcelona.

With Huntelaar's contract at the Veltins Arena due to expire next year, the 30-year-old could be approaching the latter stages of his time with the Bundesliga club.

However, the former Real Madrid and Milan forward described reports of a move as "nonsense" before adding that he will likely discuss a new deal with Schalke after the World Cup.

"Of course sometimes I get a text message from people around me," he told NUsport.

"I think it's all nonsense.

"No-one has informed my agent and I am not talking about the interest from clubs. I am concentrating on the [World Cup]."

Huntelaar has won the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup during his time at Schalke but wants assurances they will challenge for the Bundesliga title if he is to agree a new deal.

"Schalke has already indicated that they want to talk. During the preparation for the new season is perhaps the best time to enter into a conversation," he added.

"Yes, there are certain conditions. I want to achieve something, of course.

"I've played in Spain, Italy and Germany [but] then it [would be] nice to still play in England. But I'm fantastic at Schalke - a very lively club."