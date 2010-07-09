Huntelaar keen to stay at San Siro

An Italian agent had claimed that the Rossoneri were trying to offload him following a disappointing campaign in Serie A.

And, according to reports in Italy, the former Ajax goal-getter has been touted to clubs in England for €12-14 million with Spurs supposedly leading the race for his signature.

With the White Hart Lane outfit set to embark on their first Champions League campaign next month, manager Harry Redknapp has looked to move on mis-firing strikers Robbie Keane and Roman Pavlyuchenko amid doubts over their potency at that level.

Italian agent Fabio Parisi told Sky Italia: “AC Milan is trying to sell him. The player will soon find out that at Milan he will have no chance to play.

"Also because Milan will take a great striker, Huntelaar needs to realise leaving Milan now will be better for him in the long run."

However, Huntelaar - who is currently with the Dutch squad in South Africa preparing for the World Cup final against Spain - revealed that he is happy at the San Siro and has no plans to leave.

"I want to stay at Milan and I want to remain next year too," he said.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has previously admitted his admiration for the player who was prolific in Holland before moves to Spain and Italy, while Huntelaar was also thought to be on Old Trafford chief Sir Alex Ferguson's radar last year.

Ferguson has already revealed this summer that he considered a swoop for Spain talisman David Villa, so is thought be on the lookout for another forward to aid prized asset Wayne Rooney, whose goals were relied upon to keep the Red Devils in the Premier League title race last season.

Wenger has already added to his forward line in the form of Marouane Chamakh, but with injury-plagued forward Eduardo rumoured to be on his way out of Emirates Stadium, the Gunners' boss could be persuaded to dip into the market for another frontman.

Milan are reportedly trying to raise the funds to launch a bid for former Inter striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who endured a disappointing debut season in Spain and finds himself pushed further down the pecking order following the arrival of Villa at the Nou Camp, but selling Huntelaar is key to that.

French champions Olympique Marseille were the latest club to go after the Dutch striker only to be rebuffed by the player himself, who turned down a move to France after Milan accepted a €15 million (£12.4m) bid, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Huntelaar is believed to be holding out for a switch to the Bundesliga, where he could link up with Louis van Gaal - his former coach at Ajax - at Bayern Munich.

By James Martini

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook