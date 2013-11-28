Huth and Arnautovic sidelined for Stoke

Stoke manager Mark Hughes confirmed that central defender Huth has been unable to train all week due to the knee injury that forced him off in the latter stages of last weekend's 2-0 win over Sunderland.

Arnautovic, who played the full 90 minutes against Sunderland, has been laid low with a hamstring problem, meaning Hughes will be required to tinker with his starting XI at Goodison Park against the club he played for briefly.

Hughes told the club's official website: "Robert didn't complete the game last weekend and hasn't been able to train at all this week, so he's not going to be available.

"He’s got a little bit of an issue that we're going to try and manage initially.

"Obviously, if that doesn't work he will probably need the knee seeing to.

"We're hopeful that with the work that he's doing the medical team we'll be able to settle it down and he’ll be able to play again.

"Marko is also unavailable as he's got a hamstring strain that will keep him out for a couple of weeks."

Hughes, though, has received some good news in the build-up to his side's trip to Merseyside as midfielder Stephen Ireland is fit again following a shin injury.