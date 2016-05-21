Hysaj and Berisha in, Salihi out for Albania

Elseid Hysaj and Etrit Berisha are among the key players in Albania's provisional 27-man squad for Euro 2016, but Hamdi Salihi is a surprise omission.

Head coach Gianni De Biasi made history by guiding Albania to their first major tournament after finishing runners-up in qualifying Group I.

Napoli full-back Hysaj is included in the Italian's provisional party after impressing in his debut campaign at Stadio San Paolo, while Lazio goalkeeper Berisha provides a calm head between the sticks.

Salihi was not included, however, despite scoring 27 goals for Skenderbeu Korce to finish top goalscorer in the Albanian Super League.

"I have prepared this list after analysing the details of every player," De Biasi said.

"It's all my opinion and my decision, nobody else's. I have sent a message to all the players to explain my decision, as I always do."

Goalkeepers: Etrit Berisha (Lazio), Alban Hoxha (Partizani), Orges Shehi (Skenderbeu)

Defenders: Lorik Cana (Nantes), Arlind Ajeti (Frosinone), Berat Gjimshiti (Atalanta), Mergim Mavraj (Cologne), Amir Rrahmani (Split), Elseid Hysaj (Napoli), Ansi Agolli (Qarabag), Frederic Veseli (Lugano), Naser Aliji (Basel)

Midfielders: Ledjan Memushaj (Pescara), Ergys Kace (PAOK), Andi Lila (Giannina), Migjen Basha (Como), Odise Roshi (Rijeka), Burim Kukeli (Zurich), Ermir Lenjani (Nantes), Herolind Shala (Slovan Liberec), Taulant Xhaka (Basel), Armir Abrashi (Freiburg).

Forwards: Bekim Balaj (Rijeka), Sokol Cikalleshi (Medipol Baksasehir), Armando Sadiku (Vaduz), Milot Rashica (Vitesse), Shkelzen Gashi (Colorado Rapids)