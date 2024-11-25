'I belong to Barcelona': Lionel Messi discusses hotly-anticipated return to Catalona

Barcelona fans have been given a shred of a reason to get over-excited about the potential return of one of their most celebrated players.

Lionel Messi admits that he and his family still hold a special place in their hearts for the city of Barcelona, which they called home until the megastar ruefully departed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

Messi subsequently moved on again to Inter Miami last year - but he says he would really like to head back Catalonia at some point.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and is now at Inter Miami (Image credit: Getty Images)

Messi moved to Barcelona from Argentina in 2001, when he was just 13 - and in an interview with FC Barcelona's in-house media team last week, Messi said: "My kids were born there. I spent my whole life living there. I feel I belong to Barcelona.

"My family and I always think about the possibility of returning to live there one day. My children, my wife and I miss our life there a lot. We miss our friends."

Lionel Messi was a key part of Pep Guardiola's great Barcelona side (Image credit: Alamy)

After making his debut at 16 years old, Messi went on to become Barcelona's all-time leading appearance maker (778 in all competions) and top goalscorer, destroying Paulino Alcantara's near-century old record of 395 goals with a whopping 672 strikes of his own.

Messi helped Barcelona to ten league titles and four Champions League during his time at the club, but they have struggled to win trophies with such consistency over the past few years.

Financial issues meant they were unable to agree new terms with Messi in 2021, with the Argentine moving to PSG instead.

But a new generation of youngsters including Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have helped Barca climb to the top of La Liga, scoring 42 goals in just 14 game so far.

Messi said: "I see Barcelona - they are doing great and I’m not surprised at all.

"It's great to see the youngsters get their opportunities and they respond in this way because they know the club better than anyone else. They’re used to playing this way since they were young in La Masia."