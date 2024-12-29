‘I came up against Samuel Eto’o on my debut and have still got his shirt that I swapped with him afterwards. Mine? He probably used it to clean his windows’: Newcastle stalwart describes 'loving' baptism of fire on debut

Newcastle United stalwart Steven Taylor endured a baptism of fire on his first team debut for the club in 2004, coming up against Samuel Eto'o in the UEFA Cup last 16.

Though Newcastle were already 6-1 ahead on aggregate as the second leg entered the final stages at the Estadi Municipal de Son Moi in Mallorca, Taylor still felt the pressure having to come up against the African Player of the Year.

Substituted on for Andy O'Brien in the 81st minute, Taylor became the youngest Newcastle debutant in European competition in the 2000s, at the age of just 18. Fortunately, Eto'o didn't get an opportunity to leave him red-faced, while Alan Shearer added another to further extend the Magpies' lead.

Newcastle defender Steven Taylor debuts against Samuel Eto'o

Steven Taylor made his debut a couple years before his first goal for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I didn’t want to be the academy kid who came in, played one game and then was forgotten about," Taylor tells FourFourTwo. "I always believed that when I got a chance, I’d be there to stay.

"When I spotted Samuel Eto’o, I thought, ‘Wow, this is the type of player I want to compete against’. I loved the challenge. I swapped shirts with him after and I’ve still got his. Mine? He probably used it to clean his windows!"

Taylor came up against Eto'o a few more times later in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor soon established himself in the Newcastle first team, playing regularly before the key season of 2006/07, when he made 44 appearances in total in all competitions. He ultimately spent 13 seasons in the senior side until his departure in 2016, having made 268 appearances overall.

When reflecting on his memorable highs and lows at the club, Taylor is unequivocal in his answer.

"A big high was beating Sunderland 3-2 at St James’ Park when Emre scored the winner from a free-kick," Taylor says. "It was a dream feeling. For me, nothing can compete with scoring my first goal, against Celta Vigo. St James’ is the best – even going back now, the atmosphere is incredible.

"The lows were suffering relegation. The first time, in 2008/09, was the hardest one to take."