'I don't know if I want to buy a striker' - Van Gaal
Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal may not yet buy a striker, while he believes David de Gea will be ready to start against Barcelona on Saturday.
The Premier League giants beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 in the International Champions Cup on Tuesday thanks to goals from Juan Mata, Memphis Depay and Andreas Pereira.
Van Gaal was far from happy with his side's second-half display after he introduced 10 new players at the break.
The Dutchman is still likely to add to his squad, and it was expected a "surprise" striker would be among them.
But Van Gaal said that was not as guaranteed as reports had suggested.
"I don't know if I want to buy a striker," he told a news conference.
"Because I have read in the media that the striker is a surprise. No, I didn't say that, but you are saying that because my answers were like that.
"No, I mean something else."
Speculation also continues to surround De Gea, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
The Spain international is sidelined with an unspecified injury, but Van Gaal said the 24-year-old could face Barca on Saturday.
"I have good hope that he can play against Barcelona, but he was still injured. [Anders] Lindegaard was also injured so that's difficult," Van Gaal said.
He added: "I hope that he can play, and I think that he can play."
Van Gaal also refused to comment on reports that Paris Saint-Germain had sent delegates to London for talks ahead of potentially moving for Angel di Maria .
