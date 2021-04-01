I don’t see us having the issue of finances when we appoint a coach - Safa CEO

South Africa Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says that finances will not be an issue when appointing the new Bafana Bafana head coach.

The search for a new Bafana head coach began on Wednesday as the association announced the sacking of Molefi Ntseki following his failure to guide the team to next years African Cup of Nations.

Now a technical committee, led by NEC member Jack Maluleke, will begin drawing up a list of potential replacements.

When Stuart Baxter resigned in August 2019 it was believed that a lack of finances stopped Safa from higering a high profile replacement, but Motlanthe says that will not be the case.

‘I won’t talk about the last time (a coach was being appointed) because I was not there (as CEO), but the head of the technical committee says it was never an issue. I don’t see us having the issue of finances when we appoint a coach,’ Motlanthe told journalists.

‘There will be a criteria set and we will get a coach who will be recommended by the technical committee.’