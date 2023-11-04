'I feel sick' – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta calls Newcastle goal 'an absolute disgrace'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left furious at the goal which ended the Gunners' unbeaten record in the Premier League this season as Anthony Gordon's second-half strike gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Gordon's goal came after 64 minutes, when the former Everton attacker beat David Raya from close range following a scramble in the area.

The ball looked to have gone out of play in the build-up and there was a lengthy VAR check to establish whether or not the goal should should stand.

It was eventually given and Newcastle went on to win the game, inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the season upon the Gunners.

After the match, Arteta was livid in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"It's embarrassing," the Arsenal manager told the TV cameras. "It's a disgrace. That's what it is, a disgrace."

"It's embarrassing. It's a disgrace. That's what it is, a disgrace."Mikel Arteta is NOT happy with the decisions that went against Arsenal in their defeat to Newcastle 😠

And the Gunners boss continued on those lines in his post-match press conference as he told reporters: "How the hell this goal stands up. I feel embarrassed.

"It is an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed."

He later added: "Whatever they say, it is too late. I feel sick to be part of this."

Arsenal lose their unbeaten record and are now three points behind leaders Manchester City with 11 games played each.

Their loss leaves north London rivals Tottenham as the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League, with Spurs in action at home to Chelsea on Monday night.

