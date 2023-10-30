Arsenal to make stunning January move for 'the next Sergio Busquets'- as Thomas Partey wants out: report

Arsenal could be in the market for a new midfielder in January, with Thomas Partey reportedly wanting to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Tutto Juve report that Partey is becoming "increasingly dissatisfied" with his lack of game time at Arsenal this season, having started just three Premier League games. Mikel Arteta has preferred playing Jorginho and Declan Rice ahead of the Ghanaian so far this term.

As a result, Partey wants out of Arsenal, leaving space in the squad and transfer budget to bring a new midfielder to the club. While Jorginho has proved an important player for the Gunners, Arteta could look to add to the team ahead of the run-in after Christmas.

Partey wants out of Arsenal (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal are keen on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has drawn comparisons with Sergio Busquets due to his penchant for controlling games and breaking up play.

Zubimendi would provide a calmness to Arsenal's midfield similar to Jorginho, but with greater defensive abilities and a stronger presence overall. He likes keep things ticking over in the centre of the pitch, controlling possession to set moves up and tire out the opposition.

Valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old's Real Sociedad contract runs until June 2027, meaning a higher transfer offer would be needed to prise him away from the Basque side.

Martin Zubimendi has been integral to Real Sociedad in recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the Spaniard, who has two international caps.

Real Madrid man Aurelien Tchouameni is also touted as a potential Partey replacement in the report, but the Frenchman is expected to cost close to £100m - with it unlikely he'll even want to leave the Spanish giants in January anyway.

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.