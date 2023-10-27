Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fighting for signature of £39m striker - who already has 15 goals this season: report

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur famously don't get along, and relationships could become even more soured over their battle for one of Europe's hottest strikers.

Though both clubs are flying high at the sharp end of the Premier League this season, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both know they need a goalscoring striker akin to Erling Haaland if they're to have any chance of toppling the Manchester City juggernaut.

And it seems the two rivals have found their perfect man - except, only one will be able to conclude a deal in January, with both clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Arsenal and Tottenham both feel a striker is essential (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who has already bagged 13 goals in just nine Eredivisie games so far this season, and 15 in 11 in all competitions.

With a reported price tag of just £39m for the 22-year-old, Spurs could be interested in making a mid-season swoop having tracked the Mexico international's progress for a number of months now. Tottenham's reported interest started when they were intent on bringing in Arne Slot as manager, and they have kept eyes on Gimenez ever since.

There's just one problem: Arsenal.

Gimenez has scored 15 goals in all competitions this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min are reporting that Arsenal are considering making a move for Gimenez, too, though that report suggests Feyenoord will only accept an offer of £87m - beating the Eredivisie record sale when Manchester United paid Ajax £82m for Antony last summer.

With just three league goals between them this term, it seems Mikel Arteta doesn't believe that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah score enough goals for Arsenal to sustain a title challenge. The arrival of Gimenez would change things, though, allowing other options in different games, too.

Signed from Cruz Azul in July 2022, Gimenez scored 23 goals in all competitions for Feyenoord in 45 games. He has been even more prolific this term, however, finding the net on 15 different occasions in just 11 matches.

