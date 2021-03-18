I felt great emotions and satisfaction - Affonso on return from lengthy injury layoff

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Mauricio Affonso says he is happy to be back on the field following a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of injury, but admits it will take a while until he is back to his best.

The Uruguayan, who shone in Downs’ Telkom Knockout final victory last season when he score a match-winning brace, has been out of action since December 2019 due to persisting injuries.

However, he made his return to action in a cameo appearance this past weekend in the 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership.

Speaking to the Sundowns official website, the forward said that he just wants to help contribute to the team after a long time out.

'The truth is I am very happy, I was very eager to return and be able to help the team by contributing my part. I felt great satisfaction to be able to play again after a year and I felt good again. When the referee ended the game I felt great emotions and satisfaction,' said the lanky forward.

'The year was difficult and very long for me, I have never had to live this situation of having to recover from such a long and annoying injury. It was clear in my head that I had to play again because soccer is my passion and that was my goal.

'It was not easy at all. I was fighting with this setback day by day, sometimes I was feeling better and sometimes I did not. I also had the help of a sports psychologist which helped a lot. Today I can say that I achieved it and I am back on a soccer field.

'I hope I can contribute my part; I know that it will take me a while to get back to my best level but I will continue working daily to be better so I can be able to help the team achieve the objectives of the season,' concluded Affonso.