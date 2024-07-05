‘I felt I should have gone to Euro 2012 - but playing at the Olympics is cooler’: Ex-England striker reflects on Three Lions snub with fondness

By
Contributions from
published

Being left out of an England squad for a tournament is never easy, but one player managed to make the best of a bad situation...

Britain's players (top from L) midfielder Scott Sinclair, forward Daniel Sturridge, goalkeeper Jack Butland, defenders Micah Richards, Steven Caulker and Ryan Bertrand and midfielder Aaron Ramsey, (bottom from L) midfielder Tom Cleverley, forward Craig Bellamy, defender Neil Taylor and midfielder Joe Allen pose for a team photo before the London 2012 Olympic Games men's football match between Britain and Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on August 1, 2012. AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/GettyImages)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge had revealed that he wasn't too disappointed with missing out on the Three Lions squad for Euro 2012 once he found out he'd be playing for Great Britain at the Olympic Games instead. 

While Sturridge had just enjoyed a fruitful campaign for Chelsea in the 2011/12 season, scoring 13 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions from right-wing, Roy Hodgson decided not to select the young forward. By the time Hodgson had replaced Fabio Capello as England manager, Sturridge had fallen slightly out of favour with Roberto Di Matteo had Chelsea. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from