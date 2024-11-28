I have wide feet but have found this football boot fits perfectly - and it's reduced for Black Friday right now

For those of us that have wider than average feet, finding a football boot that fits perfectly can be an arduous task - so it's a massive bonus that one of the best options has been included in the Black Friday sales.

One of the best football boots for wide feet, the Adidas Copa Mundial provides an exceptional playing experience. Fortunately, ProDirect has been generous and discounted the iconic boot by up to £60.

Adidas Copa Mundial x Italy FG: was £150 now £90 at prodirectsport.com If you previously thought the Copa Mundials were a little plain - think again. The Italy version in the Mundial Federations Pack is absolutely stunning. With £60 off in this Black Friday sale, players with wider feet will be snapping them up.

Adidas Copa Mundial original: was £150 now £120 at prodirectsport.com An iconic design from the 1970s, the original pair have barely changed in the intervening years - though they're still as brilliant as ever. The leather is soft, supple and perfect for those with wide feet. And you get can £30 off as part of Black Friday.

Playing football never needs to be an uncomfortable experience - regardless of your feet size or shape. You just need to choose the best football boots that provide additional comfort and a bit of extra breathing room.

And one longstanding boot design is the perfect option for those (like me) with slightly wider feet, and I know first hand what a difference they can make. First introduced in 1979, the Adidas Copa Mundial is one of the best selling football boots of all-time.

This year Adidas gave the iconic series a modern makeover, in the form of what they called the "federsations pack." The Copa Mundials were dressed in the colours of five nations, including Italy which, as you'd expect, are the most stylish of the bunch. And as part of Black Friday, ProDirect are currently offering £60 off on the Italian version.

The updated design feels even more spacious around the foot than the original. And as ever with Mundials, they have an uncanny ability to stretch to a specific foot shape, even if they are on the wide side. They're still among our best football boots for wide feet guide - an ideal purchase for those who value comfort and shape above modern aesthetics.

