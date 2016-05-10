I hope Ranieri can win World Cup with Italy - Tavecchio

Italy Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio hopes Claudio Ranieri can one day guide the four-time champions to success at the World Cup.

Ranieri and his Leicester City players defied improbable odds this season to claim the Premier League title with two games to spare - the club's first top-flight crown in their 132-year history.

Tavecchio was in awe of Ranieri's achievement and hopes he will one day be able to lead Italy to glory.

"I hope Ranieri can win a World Cup with Italy, that would be the best," Tavecchio told reporters on Monday.

"In Italy the scale of Claudio's success is a unique thing. This means that we export the Italian style with competence, commitment and sense of duty. All are features that are recognised in Ranieri.

"I'm speaking in an abstract way, of course, and not necessarily about the next World Cup [in 2018]. Claudio is still young and will have time on his side."

Italy coach Antonio Conte will step down from his role to take up the managerial position at Chelsea, leaving Tavecchio with the job of finding a new coach before the 2018 World Cup.

"Have we thought about him [Ranieri] as a replacement for Conte?" Tavecchio said.

"It's him who should be thinking about us.

"We're thinking about a lot of different things right now but those in his second sporting homeland are wishing him every success."

Tavecchio was speaking after Ranieri was given the Enzo Bearzot award for best Italian coach of the season, named in honour of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning coach who died in 2010.