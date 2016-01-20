I thought I was finished at Liverpool - Smith

Australia international Brad Smith was worried his time at Liverpool had come to an end before signing a new contract with the club in November.

Smith's contract expired at the end of last season but he was never deregistered by Liverpool, so that the club could demand tribunal fee if another side came knocking.

However, after having trials at Barnsley and Norwegian club Rosenborg during his spell on the sidelines, Smith's representatives and Liverpool finally came to a compromise that saw him sign a new deal with the Premier League club.

Just weeks later, Jurgen Klopp gave Smith a run in the League Cup, with the full-back's pin-point cross setting up Divock Origi in a 6-1 win over Southampton.

The 21-year-old scored the equalising goal against Exeter City in the FA Cup a fortnight ago and is set to make his first competitive appearance at Anfield in the resulting third-round replay on Wednesday.

"What happened in the summer is in the past," he told the Liverpool Echo. "I am just trying to enjoy my football.

"It was great to score and great to get an assist for Divock as well in my first game for a long time. That was a great feeling.

"I am just enjoying being back with all the lads and I am glad it is going well.

He added: "Was I worried it was the end? Yes definitely. A lot of things go through your mind when things like that are happening.

"You don’t know what is going to happen, it is hard, hard for your family and friends. The way it has gone it is working out.

"I was living with my mum at the time and I was speaking to staff at Liverpool throughout the whole time.

"I am just glad the way it has turned out."