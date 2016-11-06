I thought we were playing in England - Ibrahimovic unimpressed by late booking

Zlatan Ibrahimovic questioned the standard of refereeing in the Premier League after a late yellow card in Sunday's 3-1 win at Swansea City earned him a suspension for next week's clash with Arsenal.

Ibrahimovic scored twice in the comfortable victory at the Liberty Stadium, following up Paul Pogba's opener on the half-volley as United raced clear in the first half.

Mike van der Hoorn pulled one back for the beleaguered hosts before Ibrahimovic saw yellow for a challenge on Swansea substitute Leroy Fer.

The booking is the striker's fifth of the season and rules him out of Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford.

"I thought we were playing in England, no?" he said. "You play rough in England, that's what I heard.

"Every time I try to play rough I get a yellow card.

"I don't know why he gave me a yellow card. Maybe I was too tired to hear what he said.

"But if the sacrifice for the team is for me to get a yellow, I'll take it. I have no problem."

Ibrahimovic's first goal, which halted a run of six matches without finding the net, was the 25,000th in Premier League history, while the second took his club career tally to 400.