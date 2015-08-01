I want to play more and score more - Remy

As Chelsea seek to defend their Premier League title, Loic Remy is determined to gain more frequent first-team action.

Remy was limited to a peripheral role last term, starting just six league matches for the London club as Diego Costa led the line on most occasions.

Nevertheless, the France striker still contributed seven goals and manager Jose Mourinho has indicated Remy, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, remains a key part of his plans for the new campaign.

With Costa and new arrival Radamel Falcao providing stiff competition, Remy may once again be forced to remain patient.

Yet he told Sky Sports News: "I want to bring everything I can to the team and I just want to do more as I think this season will be more difficult than the previous one.

"All the players must be better than last season and I just want to be better, play more and score more."

Remy will hope to be involved on Sunday when Chelsea face FA Cup winners Arsenal at Wembley in the Community Shield.