I want to see Buffon play until 50 for Juve - Nedved

Juventus great Pavel Nedved wants to see veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon represent the Bianconeri until he is 50.

Buffon is a legend at the Turin club having racked up 465 league appearances since joining in 2001.

During that time the Italy goalkeeper has won Serie A seven times, the Coppa Italia twice and has also finished runner-up in the Champions League on two occasions.

At 38, Buffon is in the twilight of his career, but Nedved - a team-mate of Buffon's for eight years at Juve - sees no reason for him to start winding down just yet.

"When I see the passion with which Gigi is training I would like him to play with Juve until [he is] 50 years [old]," Nedved told iDNES.cz.

"When he came back from European Championship, he told me that he wants to go on at least until Russia 2018.

"He has always been the first in training, honest, perfect."