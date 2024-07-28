‘Ian Rush is responsible for a scar I’ve had since 1986. A nail stuck in my head’ – TV host reveals all to FFT

A recreation of a goal from the FA Cup Final at Wembley left a well-known personality in hospital, 38 years ago

Ian Rush
The results of football matches have often left supporters scarred for life – in Colin Murray’s case, literally.

The Countdown host has been a Liverpool fan since his childhood in Northern Ireland but the 1986 FA Cup Final ended up landing him in hospital.

Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.