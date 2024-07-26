Liverpool manager Arne Slot addresses key player’s future, as exit rumours ramp up

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has once again publicly denounced transfer interest in one of the club's prized assets this summer as speculation continues to swirl.

The Dutchman is facing the daunting task of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after the German manager left his post earlier this summer.

The Reds are yet to sign a player in Slot's first transfer window, while talks regarding the futures of a number of key players remain unanswered ahead of a major period of transition at the club.

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool after nine years in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool looking to fend off interest

According to reports, Liverpool face a battle to rebuff interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold from European giants Real Madrid.

The 15-time Champions League winners have begun to circle around the Liverpool academy graduate with a view to a cheap deal this summer, or on a free transfer next summer once his current contract has expired.

Alexander-Arnold's stance on his own future remains unknown, although media outlets were quick to point out his close relationship with Jude Bellingham, further provoking exit rumours.

Alexander Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked about the rumoured interest in the defender, Liverpool manager Slot was quick to establish his importance within the squad, telling reporters: “My answer will probably be a bit boring, I think it is the same answer you have heard in the last five, six, seven years.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That contract situation is not discussed at this place, but just keep trying I would say!”

Bellingham and Trent celebrate together at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid have made a habit of signing world class talents on free transfers in recent years, with David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe both leaving at the end of their contracts, while Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is also expected to make the switch next summer when his deal expires.

With Dani Carvajal now the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos now appear to be putting together a contingency plan with Liverpool's star man atop of their shortlist.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool make move for title winner to replace Virgil van Dijk, as Dutchman gives green light to Anfield exit: report

Liverpool star hints at club's shock transfer plan

Liverpool in talks with elite midfield star to become Arne Slot's first signing: report