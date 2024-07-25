'It's very important': Liverpool legend John Barnes underlines significant impact 867,000 people have on English football

By
published

Liverpool legend John Barnes joined volunteers for an evening to highlight the important work they do across the country

John Barnes volunteers for the FA at Liverpool club
(Image credit: The FA)

Liverpool legend John Barnes has underlined the importance of the FA's 867,000-strong network of volunteers by heading down to MSB Woolton on Merseyside, the largest amateur club in the UK. 

With over 160 teams comprising more than 900 young players, MSB Woolton depend on the help of volunteers to put on training sessions, help with administration and ensure the general up-keep of the club is maintained. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 