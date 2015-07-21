Ibe eager to fill Sterling void at Liverpool

Jordon Ibe hopes to grab his opportunity in the Liverpool first team and show Brendan Rodgers he can fill the void left by Raheem Sterling.

Manchester City's swoop for Sterling has reduced Liverpool's attacking options ahead of the new Premier League campaign, but Ibe believes he can be a perfect replacement for the England international.

Ibe enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Derby County last season before returning to Anfield in January, going on to make 14 appearances in all competitions.

He was never a regular starter, though, and that is something he hopes to change as the 2015-16 season draws nearer.

"Football is about chances," he told the club's official website.

"Raheem is a great player, but hopefully now I will get a chance to play and prove to the manager that I can play in the Premier League."