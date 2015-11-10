Ibe hoping to become Liverpool's Lewandowski

Liverpool attacker Jordon Ibe hopes working with Jurgen Klopp can help him develop into a player of similar ilk to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

Ibe is a Liverpool youngster benefiting from the arrival of German manager Klopp and the 19-year-old repaid the faith by scoring the winner against Rubin Kazan in Europa League action last week.

Klopp forged a reputation for unearthing young talent during his successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, bringing through the likes of Lewandowski, who has gone on to become one of the most feared strikers in football.

Ibe is aware of Klopp's track record with youngsters and wants to follow in the footsteps of the Poland international.

"He obviously did a great job at Borussia Dortmund," said Ibe.

"The fact that the young players he brought in were a big part of the success is very encouraging for guys like me.

"Of course, those youngsters at Dortmund didn't just become a little bit better either – some of them, like Robert Lewandowski, have become players who are operating at the highest level in the Champions League. Hopefully he can help me and some of the lads here do the same.

"I'm hoping my attributes – pace and strength and being able to go past people – will suit the way he wants to play and I can get some opportunities."