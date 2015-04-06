Ibenge: Insidious racism holding managers back

The 53-year-old was one of just three African coaches at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, while many have criticised the lack of opportunities available to black and ethnic minority managers in some of Europe's leading leagues.

QPR boss Chris Ramsey - the only black manager in the Premier League - recently referred to the treatment of black coaches as "covert racism" and Ibenge believes more questions should be asked over the issue.

"I was one of three coaches who came from the African continent at AFCON," Ibenge told Perform.

"The question is why were there only three? Is it because we are not trained well enough? Or is it a problem of racism? Insidious racism?

"Does it mean that black guys are good for playing but not good for management? That's almost the case for all jobs.

"When I look in England and in France, there are many black guys who play. But how many are coaches? How many in England? In France, there is only [Lens boss] Antoine Kombouare.

"Is it because we are stupid or because nobody gives us a chance? It's a real question.

"The talent is there."

Under Ibenge's guidance, DR Congo finished third at AFCON, beating hosts Equatorial Guinea in the third-place play-off.