Ibra awaiting delivery of Milan move

"The baby is still not born but we are in the eighth month," his agent Mino Raiola joked to reporters in Barcelona after the third day of talks between the clubs and the Swede, who has been at the Nou Camp for only a year.

"There still isn't an agreement with Milan. There are many things to clear up between the clubs and the player."

Barcelona have failed to see the funny side of Raiola's regular updates and his criticisms of coach Pep Guardiola to journalists, and have threatened to end their relationship with his company.

"(Raiola's) declarations have called into question the honour and moral integrity of our coach Josep Guardiola," Barca said in a statement on their website.

"These declarations have affected the relationship between the coach and the player and as a result the willingness of the player to fulfil his obligations.

"Our legal department is therefore considering the possibility of rescinding this contract and the cessation of the annual payment Raiola's company receives from the club as part of this agreement."

Milan, third in Serie A last term, have endured a shot-shy pre-season and have decided to rip up their previously frugal transfer policy in pursuit of the former Inter Milan forward.

One piece of business with Barcelona has already been concluded with Milan saying in a statement that teenage left winger Carmone Perez Adria was joining them, along with River Plate of Montevideo defender Bruno Montelongo.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums