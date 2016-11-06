Ibrahimovic: 25,000 goals? I thought that was only me!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joked "I thought that was only me who had scored 25,000" after netting the milestone Premier League goal in Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Swansea City.

Ibrahimovic's goal to make it 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday was the 25,000th in the competition's history and was the first of two for the striker, who followed up Paul Pogba's half-volleyed opener.

Asked if he was aware of the achievement, Ibrahimovic quipped: "Ah, no I wasn't. I thought that was only me who had scored 25,000..."

Ibrahimovic's first goal halted a run of six matches without finding the net in all competitions, while his second was his 400th in club football.

"No [I was not worried about the bad run]," he added. "As long as you create the chances, which I have been doing.

"The most important is the win, and the goals, they will come, as long as you create and you are there, keep focused. The goals will come, I'm not worried about that."

The victory lifts United to sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind Tottenham.