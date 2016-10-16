Ibrahimovic like a big brother, says Pogba

Paul Pogba has compared Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a "big brother", saying the Swede is key to Manchester United returning to their former glories.

France star Pogba has made eight appearances for United since re-joining the club in a world-record deal from Juventus, scoring one goal.

Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, has netted six times in 11 games for Jose Mourinho's side, and Pogba has praised the striker's mentality.

"Ibrahimovic is like a big brother," Pogba told French television station TF1. "He has a winning mentality, a great player.

"He's very important in Manchester, with him we can reach our objectives."

Both Ibrahimovic and Pogba are likely to be key for United in their upcoming clash with Liverpool, and the Frenchman also spoke of his admiration for manager Mourinho, while adding that he is unaffected by his reported £90million price tag.

"Jose Mourinho is a great coach, it's a good thing for me. I have a lot to learn from him," the 23-year-old continued.

"I will need a little time to adapt in Manchester. Time for the machine to start working. I am adapting.

"People like to talk about Paul Pogba. The critics, they stay for a day, then after that I put my music back on, I dance.

"Returning to Manchester United is a new chapter in my career. New players, new coach, it's a great challenge. Does my price put more pressure on me? No, I have none."